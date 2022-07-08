From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari joined African leaders in Dakar, Senegal, yesterday, to launch “the largest financial package ever mobilised in the history of the International Development Association (IDA) – $93 billion – aimed at building a “robust and resilient African economy.”

According to Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, 70% of the global fund will be spent on African countries between now and 2027, with Nigeria receiving the largest cut among African countries.

Buhari, at the event convened by President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union, Macky Sall, stated in his submission at the Opening Dialogue of African Heads of State on Development Challenges and Priorities at the International Development Association (IDA) Summit for Africa that, in light of the current challenges confronting world economies, the Nigerian government is determined to ensure that the economy is able to withstand the shocks by building a resilient economy capable of creating jobs. This, according to him, will be achieved by looking inwards and adding value to the commodities produced in the country.

He, therefore, called on global partners for concerted efforts to help in the realisation of these objectives.

“I wish to, therefore, call for concerted global efforts to mitigate and sustain food systems. These efforts must involve key stakeholders, including Governments, Farmers, Investors, Multilateral Organizations, Regional Bodies, International Financial Institutions, Private Partners and Civil Societies. As African countries continue to grapple with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Russian-Ukraine war, the continued support from the World Bank Group, particularly from the IDA is critical to help us meet financial needs.”

He noted however, that “Nigeria’s priority amidst these global challenges is to build the resilience of our economy and drive jobs-rich growth. Therefore, our focus is on the transformative scale-up of industrialisation, to be driven by Backward Integration and Export Development based on value-addition to key commodities and access to new markets.”

According to the President, “In order for us and in particular Nigeria to achieve these priorities, we must continue to build partnerships and global solidarity that will address the challenges of the most vulnerable population and look forward to stronger collaboration among members of the International Development Association.”