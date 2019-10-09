Following the retirement of Surveyor Kurfi Muhammed, as the Acting Survey General of the Federation (SGoF), Surveyor Taiwo Adeniran has taken over the mantle of leadership.

Before now, Adeniran was the Director of International Boundary.

A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Abu Michael, he said: “I am directed to inform you that Ag. Surveyor General of the Federation, M. K. Muhammed will retire from the service on 8th October, 2019, and due to that, he will be handing over to Taiwo Adeniran.”

Muhammed who emphasised the importance of appointing substantive SGoF from within, urged his successor to carry all everyone along for the benefit of the country.

In his remarks, Adeniran described Muhammed as a great leader worthy of eemulation. He said the task of the OSGoF was enormous and necessary for Nigeria to experience advancement in all sectors and facets of the economy, and thus pledged to work with all his professional colleagues for the good of the country while in office.