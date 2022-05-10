From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A second treatment centre for Noma, one of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) in Nigeria, is being built at the National Hospital, Abuja, to serve the needs of patients who require the services.

Noma is an infectious disease that rapidly eats away soft tissue and bones around the face, resulting in an awful disfigurement that does not fail to draw attention.

It progresses rapidly and without treatment, the patient’s condition could become life threatening. Noma has a mortality rate of up to 90 per cent and almost invariably affects children from the age of two to six years, with poor health status defined by abject poverty and malnutrition.

Those who survive it suffer life-long disfigurement from defects of the face that make eating, speaking and social relationships difficult. Social exclusion and stigma are the result.

In 1999, a 70-bed Noma children’s hospital was established in Sokoto State, to treat patients in that subregion. It was the only facility in Nigeria till date, catering to the specific needs of Noma patients and survivors.

It was gathered that treatment of survivors there has been with highly specialized reconstructive plastic surgery and it has been free of charge.

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who laid the groundwork for the construction of the 100 capacity Noma treatment centre in the premises of the National Hospital, Abuja, said the decision to site the treatment centre at National Hospital was because of its strategic location, and the ease of access to Nigerian Noma patients referred from any part of the country.

He commend the Medecins Sans Frontieres team otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders, who have been supporting the Noma hospital in Sokoto with program of activities for a long time, and also founders and trustees of the Nigeria Aids Noma Initiative (NANI) for their desire to establish the second treatment centre.

A representative of Hilfaskion Noma, Ute Winkler Stunpf, in her remarks, appreciated the support received from the officials of the National Hospital and Federal Ministry of Health, that resulted in the successful take off of the project.

She confirmed that her organization has taken the responsibilities of building and equipping of the treatment facilities as well as offering the treatment and support services to Noma patients.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the National Hospital, Dr. Jaf Momoh, in his remarks, noted that the hospital has all the manpower required for the smooth take off and running of the treatment centre.

He said: “Expectedly, we would be here in next one to commission the treatment facilities and open it up for public use.”