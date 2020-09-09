By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Nigeria Ghana Business Council, has commended the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his team for a very successful parliamentary diplomacy outing in Ghana.

The President, Nigeria Ghana Business Council, Bambo Ademiluyi, in a statement made available to The Sun, stated that the Speaker and his team have a very clear understanding of the problems being faced by Nigerian traders and businessmen in Ghana, hence their visit. According to Ademiluyi, this problem has been there since 2007 and this is the first time the Nigerian Government will be tackling it at the highest level in Ghana”.

Several foreign businesses including Nigerian-owned, in Ghana have been facing challenges in the demand for $1m capital base for foreign traders, as enshrined in the Ghana Investment Promotion Center GIPC Act (2013).

This necessitated an official visit to Ghana by the Speaker for the two countries to sought modalities to resolve these challenges and provide an enabling business environment for foreign traders doing business in Ghana

Ademiluyi commended the governments proposal for a solution which he said, is the establishment of a Nigerian Ghana Business Council backed by legislation, to superintend over trade issues between the two countries is very well thought out. He therefore, expressed their interest to align with this proposal. “There exists presently a Nigeria Ghana Business Council registered at Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria. We also have our counterparts, Ghana Nigeria Business Council in Ghana. These two bodies have since 2012 been involved in several activities such as workshops, seminars, trade trips, exhibitions, trade fair outings, business facilitation and trade promotions. The main objective of the group is to ease the conduct of business across the two countries. Many of our activities which also involve traders, have been geared towards this main objective. We would therefore like to pledge our support for the setup of the government backed councils and would want to be actively involved in the current solution process developed to resolve the current impasse”.