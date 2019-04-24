The Federal Government is ready to collaborate with the Ghanaian Government to curb cyber and other crimes in both countries; to promote regional growth and relationship, Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, disclosed, yesterday.

Bawa made this known in Calabar, when he paid courtesy visit to the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service in Cross River, Mr Felix Uche.

He said authorities in Nigeria and Ghana had realised that, with collaboration, cyber crime and other crimes considered as societal ills, would drastically reduce, .

According to him, when collaborative measures are taken, sponsors of these crimes will be prosecuted according to the laws in their respective countries which will bring an end to such crimes.

He added that “as we speak, this matter is being discussed at the highest level. The Comptroller General of the Ghanaian Immigration Service and his counterpart in Nigeria had a fruitful discussion about a month ago.

“Experts from Ghana and Nigeria will be meeting, soon, to come out with a roadmap; to deal with some of these issues that are currently taking place.

“In the course of the discussion, it came out clearly that there are cartels that operate behind these cyber crimes and prostitution of our young ones.

“Ghana believes that, with collaboration, Nigerian Government and security services will help to unravel the root causes as the laws of each country would be applied to minimise crimes.”

The High Commissioner commended the Nigeria Immigration Service in Cross River for having smooth relationship with the Ghanaian community, and urged Ghanaians to always be of good conduct in the state.

The immigration Comptroller in the state assured the high commissioner of peaceful co-existence between Nigerians and Ghanaians; within his command.

He said the immigration service had always treated Ghanaians in the state with respect and decency; to foster the economic and West African states’ relationship.