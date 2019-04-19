The proposed friendly encounter between Ghana and Nigeria has been called off.

After the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw was held, reports emerged that the Super Eagle will host the Black Stars a preparatory match ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

However, sources said the Black Stars would be in the UAE at the time of the match and it would be difficult making the trip to Nigeria to play the game.

“They actually wanted to play us in Nigeria and they had discussions with only the Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto,” said Ghana football official.

“But we may be in the United Arab Emirates, which will be difficult.”

Ghana had chosen to hold a three-week pre-Afcon 2019 camping in Abu Dhabi.

In recent past, the four-time African champions had used the United Arab Emirates (specifically Dubai) twice as a pre-tournament base for some Nations Cup campaigns – first the 2013 Afcon in South Africa and the recent one, Gabon 2017.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through the General Secretary, Dr. Muhammad Sanusi had confirmed that the International friendly between the Super Eagles and the Terranga Lions of Senegal would take place in Egypt.

Sanusi in a chat with Sports247 said the Senegalese FA had made arrangements for a friendly with us and the match would be played in Egypt.

The Super Eagles, who were drawn in group B alongside Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi and would be looking forward to clinch a fourth African Cup of Nations title in Egypt later in June.