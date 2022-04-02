By Joe Apu

World soccer ruling body, FIFA has set in motion an investigation the pitch invasion that occurred after the Nigeria-Ghana World Cup qualifier played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abaja.

According to bbc.com FIFA told BBC Sport Africa that it is analysing official match report, and will then decide if action will be taken against the Nigeria Football Federation.

“The relevant information included in the match reports will be evaluated by the competent disciplinary bodies before deciding on the next steps to be taken,” a FIFA statement added.

Reports had emerged on Thursday that FIFA had indefinitely banned Nigeria from hosting international matches at the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium turf but it is believed that a conclusion of the investigation would define the weight of sanctions against Nigeria for the breach of security.

Only on Thursday, Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare said he had set up two committees to investigate the cause of the pandemonium at the Stadium.