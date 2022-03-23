The first leg of the 2022 Qatar World Cup playoff between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the black Stars of Ghana will take place on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana. The second leg has been scheduled for March 29 at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Without mincing words, the match between the Nigerian side and their West African soccer rival, Ghana, is going to be a make or mar encounter. Although the Super Eagles are getting set for the crucial match, it is not going to be easy considering that the Black Stars have for long remained a tough side to beat for the Super Eagles.

If the experience at the recent AFCON in Cameroon is anything to go by, the Super Eagles stand a good chance to defeat the Ghanaian side. While the Super Eagles crashed at the round of 16, the Black Stars were ousted at the group stage without winning any match. The Eagles won all their group matches and claimed the ninecpoints at stake and became the toast of the tournament and even the games favourite until their unceremonious exit at the round of 16.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Augustine Eguavoen-led technical crew must have studied what led to the Eagles crash in Cameroon and effect the necessary corrections as they prepare for the explosive match with the Ghanaian side. This is, indeed, one match that the Super Eagles must win to remain in contention for this year’s World Cup fiesta in Qatar. Therefore, there should be no error.

The Super Eagles must train and train in all departments of the game in order to give a superlative performance. The Nigerian soccer-loving fans are already in high expectation of resounding victory for the Eagles. In fact, the Super Eagles should use the Ghana match to prove that they are still a strong football team in Africa and the world and to also rectify the avoidable errors that caused our ouster by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Cameroon.

With the likes of Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo now back in the team, there is no doubt that with adequate preparation the team will excel. However, for the team to excel, they need to play as if this particular encounter is the World Cup final. We say this because the outcome of the first leg match in Kumasi will decide the team that will be in Qatar later in the year.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The handlers of the Super Eagles should also note that the Black Stars have never lost a match at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. It is our fervent wish that the Super Eagles would break the jinx this time round. From the blast of the whistle, the Eagles must go for goals. The emphasis should be more on scoring goals than entertaining the crowd. The Super Eagles can only win the match by scoring goals.

Thankfully, some regulars in the team are back for the epoch-making encounter. In the absence of Wilfred Ndidi, the midfield dynamo, due to injury, we hope that other players will have the opportunity to prove that we have a complete team, a team that can spring surprises and inspire success.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

If the Super Eagles win the first leg in Kumasi, which is expected, it is going to be a huge psychological boost because that will be the first time Nigeria will ever beat Ghana at home in a World Cup qualifying match. It should also be noted that the Black Stars had never qualified any time they played Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.

The coaching crew must also work hard and ensure victory for the Eagles. We call on Emmanuel Amuneke and others in the technical crew to give Eguavoen the needed support. Above all, the lapses of the team during the last AFCON should serve as a lesson to the team handlers. We task the Super Eagles to play as a team. That is the only way they can defeat the Black Stars of Ghana. Moreover, Nigeria needs the Qatar World Cup ticket more than anything else at this point in time. In essence, Nigerians want something to cheer after the gloom of AFCON disaster.