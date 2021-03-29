From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has confessed that Nigeria was going through serious storm warning that economic development would be impossible under a hostile environment.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this at the palace of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday, where he harped on the need for the sustenance of peace in Lagos and Kano states given their large population and economic potential.

“Nigeria is going through difficult times, especially challenges of insecurity and other tough times. Yet there cannot be peace, development and industrial growth in the country in the absence of peace and stability. Kano being the most populous state of the Federation has enjoyed stability and peace despite the challenges in Nigeria. The governors have promoted unity, sustain one Nigeria in the face of difference. We must commend them.”

He applauded Kano for collaborating with others in building the bridge of peace and harmony between the two religions and across the different tribes.

Tinubu, while underlying the importance of his visit, disclosed that Kano and Lagos given their significant positions in Nigeria, must be seen to be talking to Nigerians about peace, unity and prosperity.

He said there was urgent need for Nigeria to return to the path of peace, lest it becomes difficult to manage its greatness amid its poor security situation.

He called on Nigerians to join hands and work for peace and unity adding that there would be no future for the next generation if there was no peace and stability.

Emir of Kano appreciated Tinubu and other guests in his entourage which included a one-time national chairman of party, Chief Bisi Akande, for their visit.

He expressed the hope that the political leadership would have fruitful deliberations in the state while praying God to give them the wisdom to decide on what is best for Nigeria.

Tinubu’s colloquium, tagged ‘Our common bond, our common wealth’ is scheduled to take place on March 29 — to mark his 69th birthday.