Nigeria’s first national golf magazine ever, the Nigeria Golf Network, will make its debut on Tuesday, September 21.

The magazine which shall be published every fortnightly is a project of a member of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe. The magazine shall be edited by the nation’s foremost golf writer, Tony Akhigbe.

Runsewe, who is equally the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture disclosed that he embarked on this lofty project because in all his travels to golf destinations across the world, he had observed golf clubs owning house journals and several golf publications on newsstands only to discover that Nigeria has none. He even mentioned that this was appalling given the fact that South Africa has over 25 weekly magazines on golf alone.

Runsewe however promised that Golf Network which will be an all colour 48 page package shall at once strive to amuse and educate golfers and non golfers on this great game of golf. He said the stories that shall be published in the magazine will be honest and heartfelt and it will also play well to the readers

