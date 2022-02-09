From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has granted 286 foreign nationals Nigerian Citizenship out of the 600 applications it received.

Recall in 2017, the Nigerian government granted 335 foreign nationals Citizenship.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola disclosed that this was approved by Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He told State House Correspondents that 208 of those approved were granted citizenship by Naturalisation, while 78 others were granted citizenship by registration.

Aregbesola said the persons approved by Cabinet cut across various countries of the world.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the memo as groundbreaking especially at a time some Nigerians say the country is unfit to live in.

He said: “It’s a groundbreaking memo as it will tell you because just as some people think Nigeria is not a fit and proper place to live, we have thousands of people who are applying daily all over the world from virtually every continent to be citizens of Nigeria, I think that is very instructive.”