Mike Pius

The Nigeria Football Federation has been handed a boost in the pursuit of Tammy Abraham after the Chelsea striker was left out of the latest England squad announced by manager Gareth Southgate yesterday.

Abraham has not been included in the Three Lions squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria.

The London-born striker of Nigerian descent represented England at this summer’s U21 EURO and three of his teammates during the tournament in Italy and San Marino, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Maddison and Mason Mount, have been selected for the qualifiers next month.

Southgate preferred Bournemouth star, Callum Wilson to Abraham as back-up to strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

The Nigerian Federation target has not received an England senior call-up since November 2017, when he featured in pre-World Cup friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The cap-tied Chelsea midfielder, Ross Barkley, has been named in the 25-man group while Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder, Dele Alli, misses out through injury.