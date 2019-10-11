Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Nigeria Customs Services, Adamawa and Taraba states command has handed over the six mine-resistant, multipurpose vehicles to the American Government after it seized the vehicles months ago.

The Comptroller of Customs, Adamawa and Taraba states command, Kamardeen Olumoh, said the handing over was at the instance of a directive from the National Security Adviser to the president, to release the vehicle to the American Government.

Olumoh said: “I am directed by the National Security Adviser to comply, release and hand over the vehicles to the American Government.”

Kathleen FitzGibbon, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of United States of America in Nigeria, thanked the Nigerian government for its understanding.

FitzGibbon said the vehicles were en route to Niger Republic for a security mission.

“Nigeria and America have good relations and understanding and the vehicles were en route to Niger Republic for a security mission. ” FitzGibbon confirmed.

She equally thanked the Nigerian authority for safely keeping the vehicles, saying the American Air force Carrier would transport the vehicles to Niger Republic.