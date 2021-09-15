From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) has petitioned the United Nations (UN) saying the country has failed irredeemably and was at the verge of a violent disintegration that will have catastrophic consequences for global peace.

The letter was signed by Chairman of NINAS and Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, secretary-general, NINAS Coordinator, Lower Niger Congress, Mr. Tony Nnadi and Prof Yusuf Turaki of the Middle-Belt Movement to mark the commencement of the 11-day million-man freedom march organised by NINAS slated for September 14, 2021, opposite UN Headquarters in protest against alleged genocide perpetrated by armed herdsmen in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

The letter, dated September 14, 2021, was addressed to the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations Trusteeship Council, and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This came as members of UNGA meet at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, US for their 76th session from September 14 to 24, 2021.

The letter read in part: “That Nigeria has failed as a state is no longer a subject for debate, having emerged the global poverty capital, and playing host to two of the world’s top four most deadly terrorists organisation, with three-quarters of the constituent components (South and Middle-Belt), seeking urgent extrication by way of referendums from what has become a union of death.

“Looking back at the recent turn of events in Afghanistan, this Freedom March to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, is to alert the global community of the rapidly degenerating situation of Nigeria, and to invite United Nations, particularly the Security Council, and Trusteeship Council, to initiate urgent steps to arrest Nigeria’s descent into chaos, as besieged communities drift dangerously to self-help.”

