Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, businessmen and former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as a monumental loss to the nation and to Nigeria’s Armed Forces, describing the late COAS as a well educated officer and fearless military commander who had raised the morale and fighting spirit of troops within the few months he held forte as the Army boss.

Olawepo-Hashim said in a statement issued in Abuja, that the outpouring of emotion from across Nigerians over the death of General Attahiru and other officers who lost their lives in the crashed Beechcraft King Air 350,has brought unity amongst the people and is testimony that the nation was robbed of an officer who strove within his three months in office to secure Nigeria against insurgency and other threats to national security.

The business mogul recalled that late Attahiru had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction and honour, all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army and was thoroughly educated which stood him out as one the finest officers Nigeria has ever had.

The global energy executive sent his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, government and people of Kaduna state and to the families of all those involved in the crash, and prayed for the repose of their souls.