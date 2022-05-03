From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has said Nigeria has nothing left to share again.

He declared this, yesterday, when he addressed Rivers State PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said Nigeria should be thinking about how to engage millions of unemployed youths meaningfully than looking for resources to share.

“For me, what we urgently need in this country is to pull out youths out of poverty. It is to pull people out of poverty. We need to start to put in money to human development. We need to start to put money in developing this country…We cannot allow our young people in their young age with the resources of this country to be living where there is no hope.

“There is nothing left for share. Nothing. Anybody who is expecting anything to share should forget about it. It is finished. That is why I said my basic function is to move the country from consumption to production. No more sharing formula. I am going to put production formula in place.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The presidential aspirant urged the PDP delegates to re-examine the state of the nation and make proper use of the privilege they have to attend the party’s May 28 and 29 presidential primaries.

“I have said it to every delegate all over Nigeria, what they have to do is to look at the way our country is today, and ask themselves which society do we want our children to live and how do we build a better place for them before you elect people that are going to be your candidate.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Obi added that his administration would focus on every sector, saying Nigeria must feed themselves as the country has enough land.

PDP Chairman, Desmond Akawor, noted that Obi was the first presidential aspirant to visit Rivers, saying the party is proud to have democrats like him and Governor Nyesom Wike, who are interested in the development of the country.

Akawor commended him for showing concern about the deplorable state of the East West Road, particularly the Eleme axis, stating that people making use of the road were in excruciating pain. condition.