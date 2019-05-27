Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

At 0.02 percent, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), said the level of Research and Development infrastructure in Nigeria is unacceptably low.

It said the situation requires urgent re-calibration and re-sensitisation of operations and policies that would encourage sustainable and innovative research.

To this end, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said he has assembled a reputable ad-hoc team that design and implement policies and programmes that would improve the situation.

He inaugurated the committee in Abuja, on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Prof. Placid Njoko. He was unhappy that Nigeria has not accord research the level of attention it needed.

He disclosed that TETFund, recently established research and development department, that will promote and coordinate research programmes and policies.

A senior member of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Tope Toguum, said that membership of the committee was made up of three individuals that have exhibited passion, contributed to knowledge especially in the aspect of research, innovation and creativity to solve human problem.

He said that members of the committee have been acquainted with their responsibilities and how to succeed in the task.

He expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of to committee members to deliver on the task given to them.