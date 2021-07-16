Nigeria has the potential of emerging as foremost nation of the world, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said.

The Chairman, NIPR Integration, Peace and Security Committee, Dr Ike Neliaku, disclosed this at the committee meeting in Abuja.

”The clarification became necessary to put the records straight contrary to insinuations that Nigeria is in a hopeless state,” he said.

Neliaku said that the quality of views expressed by different partner organisations during the meeting was an indication that Nigeria had all it takes to beat the current travails.

“From the views canvassed, it is clear that our cultural diversity in Nigeria is an asset that could easily produce the foremost African Nation of the world.

“While we are not saying this is a cheap task, it is definitely something that can be achieved.

“Most Nigerians are committed to finding lasting solutions towards a peaceful, progressive and prosperous nation,”the statement quoted the meeting to have resolved.

Neliaku said the team is determined to ensure that the outcome of the forthcoming NIPR Summit on Integration, Peace and Security will be a game changer for the benefit of the citizens and the youth in particular.

The NIPR had on Monday inaugurated a 52-member National Planning Committee to drive citizens-based summit towards finding lasting solutions to various challenges in the country. (NAN)

