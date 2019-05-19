Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria has the resources and wherewithal to provide for all Nigerians, just as he pledged that the present administration would continue to strive to ensure that it delivers all of its promises.

Osinbajo also explained that the nation deserves the best from all Nigerians, adding that if all hands are on deck, the nation will be a much better place.

The Vice-President stated this at the weekend while being honoured with an award by the Imo State Government as the Grand Chancellor of the State of Imo at the popular Heroes’ Square Owerri, where other prominent personalities were honoured with statues.

The Vice-President was in Imo to commission some of the landmark achievements of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Osinbajo said, “Let me say that our nation deserves the very best that each and every one of us can give. Some of us have the privilege to have been elected among millions of our people into positions of leadership and many may not have that opportunity. But whoever the cap fits should remember that true greatness, true contributions to our country does not require us to be governors, Presidents or Vice-Presidents. It only requires us to be concerned about the other person.

“I must confess that I’m most pleasantly surprised by this award and I must say that if I had known that this conferment of title will take place, I would have been much better dressed. I would have won my best Agbada or Babariga. And I want to thank the governor for this honour, and of course the government and people of Imo State. This place, Heroes’ Square is a place of immense importance, and a place which I’m certain is going to become even a place of greater historic importance”.

“The decision of the governor of this state is an attempt to ensure that the words of our National Anthem, the labour of our Heroes past shall never be in vain. I think that it is for the benefit of the future, for the benefit of generations yet unborn. But we know there must be men and women of great achievements, trustworthy, integrity, and of conscience, who through their lives have touched or demonstrated that the human kind is capable of kindness, and capable of service to others, especially, service of the type to which one does not expect any kind of recompense”.

“And I hope that what we are seeing here may be repeated or replicated across the country.”

In his speech at the event, Governor Rochas Okorocha commended the working relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Prof. Osinbajo describing it as exemplary.

The governor said unlike what obtained in the past in the country between Presidents and Vice-Presidents and what also obtains in other nations, the relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo is enviable, adding that the nation is blessed to have the duo.