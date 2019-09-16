Chaplain of the National Association of Catholic Corps members, Anambra State chapter, Rev. Fr. Clement Muozobam has described the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi as a man with exemplary past.

He said his record is compulsive reason Nigerians must talk about him, discuss him in symposia and students even encouraged to base their projects on different aspects of his fruitful life.

The cleric spoke during the thanksgiving mass at the National Youth Corp camp at Umunya.

He said he followed the trajectory of Obi’s governance in Anambra State and life after government and concluded that Nigerians needed pious, humble and dedicated patriots like Obi if the country would move on.

Recalling the assistances Obi has continued to render to the association, he said what was intriguing was that he did all of it without his name being mentioned.

Speaking during the event, the former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and pioneer Chaplain of Catholic Corps, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Boniface Obiefuna extolled the virtues of Mr. Obi.

He said what he did in the state would never be forgotten, especially the turning of the education sector 360 degrees.

Prof. Obiefuna called on youths to remain steadfast in their endeavours and close to God at all times.

The climax was the presentation of award of “Maxime Optimum Ducem” (Most Excellent Leader) to Obi.

His representative, Dr. Edozie Aroh, thanked the cleric for the recognition, which he said would spur the former governor to remain excellent in his ways.