Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari has been told that the current socio-economic and political upheavals rocking Nigeria can jeopardise the corporate existence of the country if not genuinely tackled.

General Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Nuhu Kure, gave the warning when he visited the presiding bishop of Swords of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke, who is the National Vice President of the PFN, in his office at the Precious Cornerstone University, Olaogun, Ibadan.

Kure, who said he was in Oyo State on a visit, which took him to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, also warned that there could be a revolution in the country if issues such as alleged Fulani herdsmen crisis affecting the people are not handled dispassionately.

According to him, “yes, they may say the economy is growing, but the people are suffering. There is much anguish in the land. There could be a revolution if nothing is done urgently.

“Again, one must warn that the persistent Fulani herdsmen’s saga can actually truncate our nation called Nigeria, now or later if not properly addressed.

“Nigerians can no longer be caged. It will be difficult to carry out any lopsided agenda in the land again. Nigerians can hardly suffer anymore fool.”

Speaking on the suspended RUGA Scheme, the PFN National Secretary, who is also the founder and President of the Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, said it was not a thing that the Federal government could just force down the throat of Nigerians by fiat

He, however, enjoined the Federal government to convene a national summit in the mould of that last Confab that would afford stakeholders the opportunity to iron out grey areas before such a scheme could be introduced, adding that the church would continue to pray for Buhari and the nation.

Kure also took a swipe at the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, over what he described as ‘some controversial policies that could divide the nation along religious lines.

“If El-Rufai’s policies, primarily targeted at Christians are left unchallenged, they could serve as an impetus for other northern governors to copy. Before you know it, the Federal government too, can toe that path and this can further heighten the tension in the land.

“The relationship between El-Rufai and the church is nothing to write home about. His policies are aimed at the church and not the mosque. How can you be licensing pastors like dogs; it’s unheard of.”

The current peace in Kaduna State, according to Kure, was tenuous and pretentious, saying that killings and kidnappings, were still ongoing in the state.

Oke, in his response, urged all and sundry to always be law abiding, saying the situation in the country was not beyond redemption. He called for sincerity and commitment on the part of the people and the government.