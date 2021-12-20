Daniel Kanu

Group of sustainable peace assurance initiative under the aegis Peace Action Transformation (PACT) has raised the alarm that the country is heading in a wrong and dangerous direction.

PACT asked Nigerians to resist the present culture of chaos, killings and hardship meted out to them by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

The movement warned that Nigeria is at a critical state, urging the citizens to demand responsibility from the government to put things right.

Specifically the group counseled Preside Buhari to engage those that have the capacity to deliver service from all parts of the country rather than appointments made on the sentiment ethnic affiliation and religion.

The group made the call through its National Coordinator, Oloye Adegboyega Adeniji at a press conference in Lagos.

Some top leaders of PACT at the briefing included Major-General Henry Ayola (Rtd) and Chief Yinka Quadri among others.

Part of the statement reads “ While we may not blame this government alone for the degeneration that has become of the country, we cannot shy away from demanding from it the responsibility to put aright the wrongs that started from independence till date.

“Everywhere across the country there are signs and manifestations of outright degeneration and decay. All physical, social and institutional structures have almost fully collapsed resulting in collective hopelessness and general loss of confidence both in the apparatus of state and the state itself.

“As at today in Nigeria, the people are not only completely distant from governance, they are utterly disconnected from government of the day. Indeed the people are beginning to see governance as a major part of the problem that is threatening their lives, living and livelihood.

“With past lies about development, and the current lack of development blueprint, the hope of economic and industrial development is fast faded. Consequently the populace has been turned to a cash cow where levies taxes, fines and all kinds of unreasonable extortions are imposed on, and extracted from them.

“While the masses are still trying to grapple with the increasing difficulty of daily life, tariff on energy and power have kept skyrocketing beyond the reach and belief of the people.

“Similarly, law and justice administration has become a shame unto itself as both justice and its temple are being continuously desecrated by the operators and the powers-that-be”.

PACT said its vision is to facilitate the emergence of a new Nigeria that is a progressive modern nation, knowledge-based, technology-driven as well as one that will provide conducive environment and equitable opportunities for all citizens.