Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Apken Leva, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Tyav, said recent attacks, abductions and killings in the country were a clear indication that the country is heading towards anarchy.

He said Nigerian leaders have lost focus and no longer in firm grip of the glaring challenges of the country, particularly the security challenges. He said the attacks and killings in the last one month alone have exposed how incapable Nigerian leaders are.

He said the continued killings of Nigerians in whatever guise with only mere political statements from the presidency would no longer be tolerated as Nigerians want action and not rhetorics from their leaders.

