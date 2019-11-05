Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the decline in the quality of healthcare delivery in the country.

The NMA described Nigeria’s healthcare as “a systematic failure.”

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, gave thumbs up to Nigerian doctors for working and delivering health care services amidst unfriendly and discouraging conditions. Faduyile said the NMA has complained about the deteriorating state of healthcare facilities and systems to government and concerned stakeholders. He, however, lamented that actions were not being taken to effect corrections that would improve the sector.

Faduyile, who said the NMA plans a national summit to address challenges bedeviling the sector, noted that Nigerian doctors remain the best in the world.

“We run short of manpower and modern equipment to deliver healthcare services to Nigerians. Government has also, deliberately or otherwise, refused to invest more resources in healthcare system. The situation has affected the productivity of doctors and is getting them frustrated.

“For instance, many doctors in Nigeria over work themselves. Some take calls for entire weekend because of shortage of manpower, and that could simply be frustrating.

“In Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, many consultants and other health workers work throughout the weekend without returning home. They get exhausted because they are humans too. That could be reason for some unfriendly experiences being recorded in the hospitals which, most often, lead to poor medical attention and death of patients,” said Faduyile.