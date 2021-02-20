By Omoniyi Salaudeen

Nigerians living in Canada have called on the High Commission in the country to halt the newly-introduced service charges for passport renewal and passport replacement, among others.

The group, which vowed to sustain its opposition campaign to the outrageous charges, explained that the decision was not only arbitrary and inauspicious but also capable of bringing untold hardship to concerned family members as well as Nigerian students who have had to grapple with the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

While appealing to the High Commissioner, Adeyinka Asekun, to halt the implementation of the new charges pending the meeting with the relevant stakeholders, the group explained that the decision would impose further hardship on its members.

According to available reports, the High Commission had in a reference letter No. NHC/OTT/ADM.422/X dated 2nd February 2021 titled “Presidential directive on the implementation of administrative charges at Nigerian missions,” announced the introduction of the new charges to ensure “effective management and efficient service delivery.”

An appeal letter signed by the Chairman of Nigerian and Canadian Business Network (NCBN), King Wale Adesanya, on behalf of the group, read: “On behalf of Nigerians living in Canada, we request, a delay in implementing the new surcharge for the services listed above. We also seek an urgent meeting between the High Commission and various community organizations and stakeholders.”