By Emma Emeozor

The Nigeria High Commission in London has embarked on reforms that will create a conducive atmosphere for constructive and sustained engagements between Nigerian students and staff in the various universities in the United Kingdom as well as the Commission.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Nigeria High Commissioner Sarafa Tunji Isola explained that the reforms are aimed at enhancing the welfare of Nigerian students as well as the educational opportunities in the UK available to them.

He said he was embarking the reforms following his conviction that the relationship between the Commission and Nigerians (staff and students) in UK universities could be nurtured to a higher level with a view to bring about positive and qualitative changes to the High Commission’s educational and welfare services to the community.

He disclosed that there are over 10,000 Nigerian students across the universities in the UK which places Nigeria on the 9th position in the ranking among countries with the highest population of foreign students in UK universities.

‘This strength needs to be harnessed through networking and symbiotic relationship for the greater good of our country,’ he said. Isola further stressed the importance of the reforms, saying that majority of Nigerian students are on private sponsorship, which does not come easily. He commended Nigerian parents and guardians for their sacrifices in ensuring that their children and wards become global citizens.

According to the envoy, ‘British education is undoubtedly, one of the best in the world and Nigerians have benefitted immensely from it for many decades.’

He called on Nigerian students to send the contact of their representatives to the email address: [email protected] to enable the High Commission invites them for discussion on further details.

He wants the public, particularly the Nigerian community, to know that The Mission has a Consular, Education and Welfare Section charged with the primary duty of providing services to Nigerians in the UK.

Isola outlined the services the High Commission is ready to render to Nigerian students to include: Defence of Nigerian students against injustice anywhere in the UK, facilitation of Exchange Programmes and peer review mechanism between Nigerian institutions of higher learning and their British counterparts, integration of staff in UK universities with Nigerian universities where desired, guidance and assistance in the processing of Nigerian passports and authentication of other Consular documents, interaction and engagement with Nigerian students on existing post-graduate studies, guidance and assistance to interested students on industrial in UK and Nigeria, link with the National University Commission in Nigeria and Nigerian universities for symbiotic relationships, guidance for Nigerian students in the law profession on admission to the Law school and any other service on request.

