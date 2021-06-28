By Emma Emeozor

The Nigeria High Commission in London has embarked on reforms aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for constructive and sustained engagements between Nigerian students and staff in various universities in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement, Nigeria High Commissioner to the UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola, said the reforms would enhance the welfare of Nigerian students and educational opportunities available to them in the UK.

He said he was embarking on the reforms following his conviction that the relationship between the Commission and Nigerians (staff and students) in UK universities could be nurtured to a higher level that would bring about positive and qualitative changes to the High Commission’s educational and welfare services to the Nigerian community.

He disclosed that there were over 10,000 Nigerian students studying in UK universities which places the country on the ninth position in the ranking among countries with the highest population of foreign students in UK. .

Isola said the reforms were also necessary given that majority of Nigerian students in the Uk were on private sponsorship, which does not come easily, and they needed to be guided. He called on Nigerian students to send the contact of their representatives to the email address:[email protected] to enable the High Commission invites them for discussion on further details.

