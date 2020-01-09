Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has claimed to be one of the highest beneficiaries of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) which it is a signatory to since its establishment in 1980.

NBA is made of nine member countries— Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

Government said the country was among the five countries that benefitted from the Basin Water Resources Development and Sustainable Ecosystems Management Programme Phase 1, (WRDSEMP), which added 340 megawatts to the national grid.

Director, Water Resources, Technical Support Services, Alice Ojowu, who stated this yesterday at a workshop for revitalising the NBA network for journalists, in Abuja, added that, the Authority successfully concluded the Phase 1 of the Niger Hydro Project in Nigeria.

Ojowu noted that the projected which was implemented by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) help in developing and information system on water resources (ground and surface, quality and quantity) throughout the basin by providing modern technologies to access quality hydrological data to users.

“Since Nigerian Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu became the President Council of Ministers of NBA, he has ensured that dues are paid on time and also participates in all NBA programmes.

“Under the NBA we have forecast on flood. Not only Nigeria, all member countries. The essence of the notification is for us to take measure in order not to have negative impact,” she added.

Meanwhile, the NBA Communication Expert, Abdoulaye Kaya said the workshop was organised to draw the attention of the media concerning the activities of the association and seek media collaboration to improve it.

“The meeting is to facilitate an efficient functioning of the services and better image of NBA by making legible/visible its achievements and activities with the personnel, authorities, partners and people of the nine member countries of the institution,” he said.