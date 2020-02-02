Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Seaport Command said it has arrested five suspected stowaways including a lady who were plotting to illegally leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures abroad.

The lady identified as Mercy Osayomwanbor was caught with four other suspects aboard an oil vessel, MT Idi at about 2 am on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A statement from the Seaport Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service quoted the head of the Command. Comptroller Olubusola Fashakin as saying that the arrest was made possible through a tip-off by the master of the vessel about 156 nautical miles off Lagos shoreline.

She noted that the initial report had it that two of the suspects were aboard the said vessel which was en-route Las Palmas, Spain.

Fashakin said upon rummaging, the personnel discovered five stowaways inside the rubber trunk of the vessel.

The Comptroller added that the arrest provides an opportunity for the service to counsel the suspects to discontinue any act that is capable of soiling the image of the country under the guise of seeking greener pastures abroad.

Meanwhile, the other arrested stowaways include Chinerem Mmaduagwu, Osasu Othakor, Onikan Sunday and Henry Amuzie.

It was also gathered that the suspects have been handed over to the Port Police Command.