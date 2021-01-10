From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched an investigation to unravel the cause of fire outbreak which razed its Abuja headquarters in the early hours of Sunday.

The NIS, which disclosed this via its official Twitter handle @nigimmigration pointed out that the fire, which affected some of the offices in the headquarters has been brought under control by firefighters.

The Service assured the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of its services.

The tweet reads: “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station & support from other agencies around the Airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services”.

Yesterday’s fire incident at the NIS headquartrers in Abuja becomes the first major fire outbreak in 2021 that has engulfed the head office of any government agency in the country.