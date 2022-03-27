From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that Nigeria’s global competitiveness ranking has improved from the 124th position out of 140 countries in the 2015/2016 period to 115th out of 140 countries by in the 2018/2019 ranking period.

Onu disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the meeting of the National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said that resolutions arrived at the various meetings and many of the policies initiated by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) and approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) owe a lot to the resolution of the council meetings.

Onu added that the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap, 2017-2030, the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Product Development, the Presidential Executive Order 5, the Methanol Fuel Policy and Leather and Leather Products Policy have contributed to improving the global competitiveness ranking of the nation as recorded by the World Economic Forum.

The minister reiterated that work was ongoing on new policies, adding that the draft copies of the new policies would soon be presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.