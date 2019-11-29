The World Bank Group says Nigeria is improving on the provision of digital platforms for services.

The bank which made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, explained that government created a central portal to improve the delivery and quality of public services.

It said that with the size of Nigeria’s economy, its report has highlighted the enormous opportunities of Digital Financial Services (DFS), a driver of financial inclusion, could have for this growing market.

According to the bank, the financial sector has already benefitted from investments in payment systems and financial markets infrastructure, such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN).

It said that a new report revealed that although Nigeria was the largest mobile market in Sub Saharan Africa with a strong mobile broadband infrastructure and a vibrant digital entrepreneurial ecosystem.

It however, noted that millions of Nigerians still lacked formal identification records to access a range of public and private services even as the absence of infrastructure and connectivity in the country’s rural areas remained a key challenge.

The bank added that financial inclusion in the country had effectively stalled with around 60 million Nigerian adults without access to formal bank accounts.