Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Lead Pastor, Revival House of Glory International Church, Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, and son of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, has stated that Nigeria is passing through a very challenging and difficult season, which can only be corrected by God.

This is even as he said the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has a golden opportunity to write his name in gold. Ekwueme disclosed this at the church’s 2020 annual conference, themed, “Revived for Glory” held in the Abuja, yesterday.

He insisted that the fervent prayers of the church are what have kept the nation, “if not, the condition would have been worst than what is on the ground.” He further explained: “The annual conference of the church is a global gathering that would not only influence the city but the nation at large. We believe that through the mighty hand of God released in this conference, God will show us mercy and cause us to experience life again as a nation. The church has done a lot for Nigeria. If the church hadn’t been fervent in our prayers, it would have been more difficult than what we are seeing.”

While responding to a question seeking his advice to the government, Ekwueme noted that the government has “opportunities to make good names through good works.” They should see their position as a privilege to serve humanity. We are praying for them. Leadership is a privilege, many want to be there and those that are there now should do the right and write their names in the good book of history.”