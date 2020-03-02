Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The son of former Vice President and Lead Pastor, Revival House of Glory International Church, Apostle Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, has stated that Nigeria is passing through a very challenging and difficult season which can only be corrected by God.

This is even as he said the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has a golden opportunity to leave write its name in gold.

Ekwueme made this desclosure at the church’s 2020 annual conference themed ‘Revived for Glory’ held in the Abuja, at the weekend.

He insisted that the fervent prayers of the church is what has kept the nation, “if not, the condition would have been worst that what is on ground.”

Ekwueme said explained: “The annual conference of the church is a global gathering that would not only influence the city but the nation at large. We believe that through the mighty hand of God released in this conference, God will show us mercy and cause us to experience life again as a nation.

“The church has done alot for Nigeria. If the church hadn’t been fervent in our prayers, it would have been more difficult than what we are seeing.”

The Lead Pastor of RHOGIC, while responding to a question seeking his advise to the government, noted that the government has “opportunities to make good names through good works” urging them to see their position as a privilege to serve humanity.

“We are praying for them. Leadership is a privilege, many want to be there and those that are there now should do the right and write their names in good book of history.”

Guest speaker, Apostle John Tetsola, from the United States of America, said the level of Nigerian relationship with God determine it’s level of success.

He said: “It is important for us to get the revelational knowledge of who God is to us, whom he is to us and how it affect every area of our lives.”

Reacting to the news that Nigeria has recorded one case of coronavirus, Ekwueme said the church will take up the responsibility of educating its members as advised by health authorities.

He said: “The church is a gateway to bring about information, awareness and Nigerians are in different denominations which have the responsibilities to communicate to them on what to do and how to do, so information is very important to the church.”

Bishop John Praise in his remarks encouraged Nigerians to remain in the place of experience with God” yes we prayed,our circumstances may not have changed but We are confidence that God is in control and will turn things around to what they ought to be ,not minding what is happening in our nation today.”