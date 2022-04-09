From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has charged Christians in the country to rise up to their responsibilities, stating that the country is in a war situation at the moment.

“Nigeria is in a war situation as we speak. Those Christians who are sitting on the fence saying that politics is dirty are wrong. They should step forward and take their positions and show interest to bring the country back on track.”

The Governor stated this on Friday, when he received in audience members of the Knight of St. Mulumba Abuja Ecclesiastical Council led by the Metro Grand Knight, Sir Michael Awuhe at the Government in Makurdi.

While averring that terrorists have surrounded the country from all fronts, the Governor encouraged Christians to unite as a church and be prepared to mobilize by ensuring that everyone register so as to be eligible to vote.

He acknowledged the contribution of the Church to his life, stating that the prayers of the church had kept him all along.

“If not for the prayers of the Church I would have been consumed. The prayers of the Church kept me. God has given me uncommon courage. One with God is Majority. I have always stood for equity, fairness and justice. I am happy that I am executing the counsel of God over Benue State.”

Ortom further noted that the Catholic Church has always stood out in their counsel to him which he maintained, had been of immense benefits to him.

The Governor who appreciated the Catholic Church for keeping faith with the work of God, described them as one of most organised Christian denominations.

“The Clergies of the Church have remained committed to both the physical and spiritual needs of the people. The Catholic Church as the mother of all churches have preserved their doctrines.

“Now it is time for the validation of voters cards, let us mobilise our people to register so they can vote in the elections.”

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Sir Michael while commending the Governor for standing for the oppressed and the downtrodden in the society, intimated him about the activities of the body.

He encouraged the Governor to continue to do good despite challenges, stressing that the people will appreciate him more when he must have completed his tenure and left.

Sir Michael while explaining that the Knight of St. Mulumba KSM), which was instituted on June 15, 1953 by Catholic Bishops Conference, take care of the poor, defend the church and the clergy, said, “We do so many things to uplift the plight of the downtrodden in the society.”