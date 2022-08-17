From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Wednesday, made bold its threat of throwing the nation into darkness by withdrawing its services.

The development forced electricity distribution companies to issue statements explaining the blackout which became noticeable by midday.

For instance, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a notice to customers, blamed the darkness on the strike.

It, however, called for calm as efforts were on to sort out the disagreement.

NUEE had directed its members to go on strike over contravention of workers’ conditions and default on the payment of entitlement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

TCN, however, appealed to the workers to suspend the proposed strike, assuring that steps had been taken to resolve the issues.

Goddy Jedy-Agba, minister of state for power, urged the union to give the government two weeks to address the issues raised and come up with proposals for an acceptable resolution

A statement signed by AEDC management in read “Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), wishes to inform its distinguished Customers that the interruption of the power supply being experienced across its franchise areas is due to the ongoing industrial issues between the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“We will like to assure our valued Customers that all stakeholders are working hard to ensure that a mutual and amicable settlement is attained and power is restored forthwith.

In a video spotted on, the electricity workers were seen shutting down power stations in Abuja while chanting solidarity song.

Similarly, the electricity union has shut down the Kaduna regional headquarters of the TCN in line with the directive of the union’s national leadership.

The regional station covers four northwestern states, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Reacting to the development, Ikeja Electric said it is currently experiencing the disruption of power stations.

A PoS operator in one of the villages along the Airport, Henry Simon bitterly complained about inability to charge his devices and power bank due to the power outage.

“No power means no business for me. Because my PoS machine must be charged for me to be able to work. Right now, my power is dead and my phone is about to go off too which means I won’t be able to receive transfers either. I hope this power issue is resolved immediately because a lot of businesses will be affected.

Uju James, a thrift vendor based in Kubwa lamented that she desperately needed power to iron the clothes she just bought from the market in order to sell them off quickly.

“Please. You people should help us beg them to restore the power. I am just coming back from the market with a truck load of clothes. I planned to spend the night pressing them so that by tomorrow, I can take pictures and display on my Instagram store. But with this light problem now, that is not possible. This means my business on hold. I can’t bare it.” She said.

Another vendors, Lara Adewusi, a local drink vendor in Lugbe said, “I fear for my drinks in the fridge, especially the tiger nut drinks. They go bad immediately when there is no light. I have over a 100,000 naira worth of drinks including, zobo, Kunu and fresh juice in my fridge. I have a generator but I can’t tell how long that can sustain me. My earnest prayer is that the issue is resolved and the strike called off immediately.”