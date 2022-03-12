From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said the Nigeria’s economy would remain vulnerable and weak, if illegal bunkering and artisanal refining of crude oil continue unabated. He made the observation during the commissioning and presentation of 14 ballistic gunboats, donated by the Rivers State Government to the Nigerian Navy, Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, at NNS Pathfinder, Naval Base, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday.

The governor said that security personnel who are deeply involved in the illegal activity or providing cover for the criminals caused the seeming frustration in the fight against illegal refining of crude oil. He explained that the oil and gas sector is the mainstay of the nation’s economy and Nigerians owe it as a duty to ensure that the country’s economy is salvaged. He said his administration has remained committed to the fight against illegal bunkering and achieved tremendous results leading to reduced soot and oil theft.

Governor Wike said instead of the Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) commending the Rivers State Government for the feat, which has made oil production level go up, he should rather discharge requisite corporate social responsibility due for Rivers State similar to what NNPC is doing elsewhere. The governor dismissed notions in some quarters that governors put their states’ security vote in personal pockets.