The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again raised the alarm that Nigeria is gradually inching towards anarchy.

Speaking at a conference organised by Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, in collaboration with some faith-based organisations in Abuja yesterday, to mark the second anniversary of Leah Sharibu’s abduction by insurgents, CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said the constitutional responsibility of government was to protect life and property of citizens.

Ayokunle, represented by his deputy, Dr. Caleb Ahima, said, “It is disturbing and we want the world to know the evil that is happening in this country. Instead of the bloodshed ending, more blood is being shed. Our Constitution provides for freedom of association and worship.

“My message to some Christians who are singing praises of evil is that they should stop it. The church must be on its knees and help their falling brothers.”

Miss Sharibu was one of 110 students of the Government Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, abducted in February 2018 by insurgents in the North-East.

The terrorists later released all the schoolgirls but held Sharibu, the only Christian among them, reportedly on account of her refusal to convert to Islam.

In his remarks, Dr. Paul Enenche, senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, urged the Federal Government to end insurgency and pay more attention to the security challenges facing the country.

“We are holding this conference to remember Leah Sharibu on the occasion of her second year in captivity.

“We are also using this opportunity to sensitise the world to the plight of all victims of insurgency, such as the wife of the CAN chairman, whose husband was brutally slaughtered by terrorists.

“This is a state of emergency in a calamitous way. To what extent should this go on before people will believe that the nation is literally being wiped off?

“It is time for everyone with one voice to say ‘No’ to this evil. This thing cannot continue anymore. Enough is enough of bloodshed and the rule of terror.

“Anybody who is sponsoring, collaborating, supporting terrorists, let it be known to you that your days are numbered. There is, therefore, an urgent need to arrest the threats that exist in our country. The security situation is real and must be urgently arrested as an emergency,” Enenche said.

Mrs. Mary Andimi, wife of CAN chairman in Michika, Adamawa State, who was beheaded by insurgents, admonished Christians to pray without ceasing and hold on to their faith till death, just as her late husband did.

A human rights lawyer, Mr. Emmanuel Ogebe, from the United States-based Nigerian Law Group, Washington DC, urged the Nigerian government to address the urgent needs of victims of insurgency.

“If you don’t take care of the victims, they will later become aggressors. The IDP camps are in worse situations than that of the terrorists,’’ he said.

Soldier loses leg in Boko Haram bomb attack

A soldier from the army’s 117 battalion, headquartered in Chibok, Borno State, is said to have lost his leg while two of his colleagues are missing after their convoy ran into an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Korongilum.

The soldiers were deployed on Wednesday morning as part of a quick response group to respond to an attack in the village.

The insurgents had attacked the community on Tuesday, burning many houses.

Military sources said the troops were a few kilometres into Korongilum when their gun-trucks and other vehicles in the convoy were blown off the road by the explosive.

“Seven soldiers were badly injured, and the leg of one of them was cut off by the explosion. The troops were led by an operating officer on the directive of Lt. Col. S.A. Yahaya, the commanding officer, who was coordinating from the battalion headquarters,” a source said.

But Sagir Musa, army spokesperson, said he was not aware of the attack on the soldiers.