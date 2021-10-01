From Okwe Obi, Abuja

To commemorate the 61st independent anniversary of Nigeria, a political body, Atiku Media Group, has appealed to the Federal Government to address socio-economic problems bedevilling the nation.

The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Abdulrrahman Suleiman, in a statement Friday, noted that the current predicament poses security threat as most youths are forced into crimes to eke out a living.

Suleiman said: “Today we celebrate our freedom, our liberty. The first day of October marks our independence day. It’s a glorious day that we all honour the struggles of many brave hearts who fought for the country’s sovereignty.

“Over the years, we were acclaimed as the giant of Africa through excellence in virtually all aspects of life, a height our past heroes and we, all laboured for.

“The prevailing predicaments in our contemporary society posed serious threats to National integration, growth and development, a situation we all, never wished for.

“We call on the government to ameliorate worsening socio-economic conditions bedevilling the Nigerian polity and cement our sovereignty with sustainable development.

“Remember; united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Nigerians first irrespective of our diversity.

“We must remain free in our minds, let our faith show in disposition and words, remain proud of the country that we stand for, and do all we can to make the country better for all of us.”