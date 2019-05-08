The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Abhay Thakur, has engaged Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) in trade and investment relations discourse to devise strategies for deepening economic and commercial ties for both countries.

A statement from NIPC said the discourse took place when the High Commissioner paid a courtesy visit to NIPC in Abuja.

Thakur said the meeting was neccesary to increase engagement between Nigerian and Indian investors and improving the flow of business, adding that, India is one of the countries that is strategically important to Nigeria, based on their global, African trade and investment relationships.

Meanwhile, Stanbic IBTC, yesterday led a group of institutional investors to a meeting with Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), in support of the Federal Government’s efforts, policies and commitment toward improving the Nigerian business climate and attracting investment into the country, as well as advocacy role NIPC plays on behalf of investors.