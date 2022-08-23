From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hailed the strong relationship between Nigeria and India, especially economically, politically, and in the area of security.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he said this when he hosted the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, at State House, Abuja. Muraleedharan is in the country to take part in the Nigeria-India Business Council, meeting.

Buhari, who recalled the 1973 visit to India, said the Nigerian Defence Academy was established by Indians, and the two countries have a firm relationship economically, politically, and in the area of security.

He added that both must continue to build on the longstanding relationship, to the benefit of both countries.

Speaking on his 1973 visit, Buhari went down memory lane on his one-year training in the country as a military officer and said; “it was a very good experience. I think I was a Lt Colonel then, and I spent a year in India. We travelled and met international people from different countries. It became part of my success story in the military.”

Muraleedharan described Nigeria as the “centre of our engagement with Africa.”

He also said President Buhari was a “worthy alumnus of our Defence Services College.”

The Indian minister said he brought greetings from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, adding that Nigeria and India have robust relations in business, defence, education, and many other areas.

He said India as the largest democracy in the world was willing to partner with Nigeria towards successful general elections in 2023.