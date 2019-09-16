Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, has disclosed that Nigeria is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking during a reception to commemorate Indonesia’s 74th independence anniversary in Abuja, the envoy said the overall bilateral trade recorded between both countries in 2018 reached up to $2.9 billion.

Harahap added that the amount was a significant increase with 10.7 percent when compared to the previous year which only recorded $1.6 billion.

Harahap stated that Nigeria is not only a friend of Indonesia, but also an important partner in the fields of politics, economy, cultural exchange, education, science and technology.

He noted that the bilateral relations had striven more to strengthen the cooperation between both countries, adding that both countries became friends and partners in international fora and had nurtured the relations to strengthen interactions between people.

“Our bilateral endeavours are also shown throughout our bilateral meetings and consultations over the years to talk about each country’s priority and interest, as well as in establishing joint efforts in asserting global challenges.

“Indonesia also became one of the largest economies in the world enjoying an equal standing with significant economies.

“Indonesia today has emerged as a vibrant and resilient world economic power. This year, the government is targeting economic growth between 5.2 and 5.3 percent. We expect to increase the level of ease-of-doing-business from 73 in 2018 to 40 in 2019. These will continuously make Indonesia as one of the best destinations for trade and investment,” Harahap said.

Harahap further recalled the Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue (IAD) which held in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia last month, a follow-up of the forum held in 2018.

He said the event which was attended by approximately 700 participants comprising business leaders, policymakers, senior government officials and other stakeholders from Indonesia and Africa, discussed concrete efforts that could be attempted in several fields, including strategic industry and infrastructure, connectivity, social infrastructures and tourism, energy and mining, funding scheme, trade cooperation, and development cooperation.

“Indonesia’s economic cooperation with African countries keeps increasing and developing significantly. In 2018 alone, the trade value between Indonesia and Africa reached over USD 11.06 billion, showing an increase by 25 percent from the previous year. Indonesian businesses in Africa also keep progressing with a total of 30 companies investing in Africa, 16 of which are in Nigeria.

While further saying that through its international fora, Indonesia was always active in the peace-building process in the world, including Africa, the envoy called on both countries to focus fully on the two major advantages of traditional friendship and strong economic complimentarily.

Harahap added that this was essential and needed to be utilised in all other international platforms to enhance mutual political trust, maintain close and friendly relations on all levels and areas, expand cultural and people-to-people contact in education, science, and technology, culture, youth, and media.