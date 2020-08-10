The Innovation hub on Monday said that the Nigeria Innovation Summit would showcase Innovation for businesses at this critical times.

The Lead Convener and Founder of Innovation Hub, Mr Kenneth Omeruo, said in a statement in Lagos that innovation in the 21st century was putting nations ahead of others.

Omeruo said that Nigeria Innovation Week was a week set aside to showcase innovative businesses, ideas, products and services from Nigeria.

He said that it also reviewed the state of innovation in Nigeria, where we are today and how we could move forward.

According to him, the event brings together, stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy with focus on ‘Innovating in Critical Times’.

“At the event, ideas, trends, opportunities around technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria are discussed.

“The state of innovation in Nigeria is also reviewed to understand its position and how it can be improved,’’ Omeruo said.

Also speaking, the Programmes Director, Tony Ajah, said that this year had been tough for businesses but companies that were innovative saw opportunities in most crises.

Ajah said that Nigeria Innovation Week 2020 would feature innovation showcases and exhibitions, keynote presentations on emerging technologies and their industry application.

“The event benefits each participating key player in the innovation ecosystem from government institutions, states and agencies to businesses and organisations, academic and research centers as well as start-ups and young entrepreneurs,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s edition would be virtual with the theme ‘’Innovating in Critical Times. (NAN)