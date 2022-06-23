The Nigeria senior national handball male team, The Golden Arrows is presently undergoing intensive training camp in Abuja ahead of the 25th Africa Men Handball Championship.

The 25th edition of the African Men’s Handball Championship, which will hold in Egypt from July 9 to 19, 2022, will also serve as the African qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship in Poland and Sweden.

It was originally supposed to hold in January 2022 but was postponed after the Confederation of Africa Handball (CAHB) received a series of protests from some countries after the initial draw grouping.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

To this end, the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) invited 26 players made up of players of top teams in the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League and some foreign professionals who are sweating out in a close camping at the Agunyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja under the tutelage of coach Solomon Yola, who is holding fort for France based coach, Rafiu Salami.

Coach Yola said the players are responding to training and will do everything possible to ensure they represent Nigeria with flying colours at the championship.

“The boys have been putting in the hard work in camp and hopefully when the gaffer, Coach Rafiu arrives, it will get better. One thing is for sure, we will ensure we do well in the Nations Cup because our goal is to qualify for the World Championship,” coach Yola said.

Nigeria is drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia and Cape Verde and will play its first match against Tunisia on July 11 and Cape Verde on July 12.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .