The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says internet users on Nigeria telecommunications networks increased to 123,486,615 as at end of May 2019.

The regulator made this known in its monthly Internet Subscriber Data, published on its website on Wednesday. The data showed that internet users rose from 119,877,297 in April to 123,486,615 in May 2019, indicating an increase of 3,609,318 users.

It showed that of the 123,486,615 internet users, the Global System for Mobile communications (GSM) network had 122, 624, 417, the Fixed Wired had 10, 155 while the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) network had 852,043 internet customers.

The data revealed that GSM operators increased their internet users by 3,118,014, rising from 119,506,403 subscribers in April to 122,624,417 in May 2019.

Meanwhile, an Information and Communications (ICT) expert, Mrs Mary Uduma, yesterday, said Nigeria was ready for digital transformation in terms of infrastructure. Uduma who made this known in an interview in Lagos, observed that the broadband infrastructure currently being developed would help the digital transformation.

According to her, with the available infrastructure and youths’ innovative skills, the digital transformation is becoming gradual and steady. She said that the country was getting there, even though there are still challenges. Very soon we will have smart city, smart energy and the issue of power failure will be a thing of the past. Experts are springing up day in day out. The young ones are developing already. Our youths that are innovating need the platform to be able to sell their innovation. This will hasten the process of digitalisation,” Uduma said. The ICT expert said that her aspiration was to make sure that Nigeria becomes one of those countries participating in Internet Governance.