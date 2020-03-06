Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the relations between Nigeria the Islamic Republic of Iran as mutually beneficial.

This is even as he noted that Iran has recorded phenomenal growth, even as a developing country.

He said this on Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience, the outgoing Iranian ambassador, His Excellency Morteza Rahimi Zarchi.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari recalled his visits to Iran as oil minister in the 1970s, and as a civilian president.

President Buhari wished the ambassador, who spent about four years in Nigeria, greater successes in his future endeavours.

Zarchi said his tour of duty was “very successful,” describing Nigeria as a “strong country in Africa” with bright prospects for the future.

He commended President Buhari for strides in the war against corruption, and revival of the economy.

On the fight against insurgency, the ambassador said Iran has a lot of experiences to share with Nigeria, and believed that the terror war would eventually be won.