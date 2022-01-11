From Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, Ijeoma Obiezu, and the Irish government, have applauded Nigerian software developers and first class graduates of various Irish universities for their unrivalled technology skill and resounding academic performance, especially those that bagged first class honours in their various fields of study.

Among them were five young Nigerians who developed an App (QRX) used for medical prescription management, who were also honoured by the Irish government. Also extolled was another Nigerian, Oyinloye Abidemi, who emerged the overall best graduating student of an Irish University, Griffith College Ireland, with a Graduating Point Average (GPA) of over 80 percent.

While the Irish government celebrated the feats in the local media, Obiezu recently hosted the young achievers in Dublin and used the occasion to charge them to remain good ambassadors of the country, especially as the nation grapples with various developmental challenges.

Obiezu assured them of the embassy’s support as her doors remain open to assist those ready to work hard to hoist the nation’s success flag on a foreign soil.

She said: “I want to personally appreciate these worthy Nigerian ambassadors in Ireland who have worked so hard to distinguish themselves in their various fields of endeavour. I call them ambassadors because they are a positive representation of Nigeria and I want to encourage them not to rest on their oars. One of them is the best student in his University, Griffith College Ireland, by name, Oyinloye Abidemi. He bagged MSc. Procurement and Supply Chain Management with a GPA that is above 80 percent.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We also have those that developed an App for medical prescription management. These are great Nigerians that we need to celebrate. That is why I’m calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to join me in congratulating these great ambassadors of Nigeria. This sort of engagement will be a regular one to encourage Nigerians to always excel. We put this meeting on zoom to have more people connected to it and I can tell you they were all happy.”

On her plans and programmes to cement the Nigerian-Irish bilateral relations, Obiezu noted that a strategic blueprint has been articulated in that regard, adding that both nations have so many things to benefit from each other if the diplomatic ties were oiled.

“We intend to have many memorandum of understandings signed like in aviation where there is a pending BASA deal. If that is achieved, we will have direct flights between Nigeria and Ireland. We are also looking into agriculture, education, inter-parliamentary relationship, among others.

“We will be working with ministers, senators, state governments, and private sector players,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Abidemi said it was electrifying and fulfilling to receive an academic excellence award from the Nigerian ambassador.