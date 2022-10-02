The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, says the current situation of the country is indicative that Nigeria at war.

Adeboye made this disclosure on Sunday during its monthly thanksgiving service, which also commemorates Nigeria’s 62nd independence.

The Redeem Pastor while delivering his sermon titled: ‘Perfect peace in the land’, from II Chronicles 7: 13-14.

Adeboye said peace is the absence of war, the absence of storm, adding that perfect peace refers to one which is permanent.

He noted that storms were in categories.

According to him, times have gone by when traditional rulers were deified, and accorded respect, adding that currently they were arbitrarily kidnapped.