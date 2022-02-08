From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described Nigeria as a nation bleeding and desperately in need of rescue from the shackles of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike stated this when he visited former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, at his residence in Kaduna, yesterday.

He said the country was in a precarious state and that it required well meaning Nigerians, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come together and wrest power from the APC in 2023.

He said he was not in Kaduna for political reasons, but to wish Senator Makarfi speedy recovery and thank God for safeguarding his life, even as he urged members of the PDP to unite.

“Nigeria is bleeding, and so if we are not united, Nigeria will not forgive us, because every Nigerian is hoping that PDP must come and stop this bleeding. And we require everybody. This is not about who wants to run for presidency, that is not the issue. Who wants to zone presidency, that is not the issue at all. The issue here is all of you as a matter of duty must be united. If you like zone presidency to the West, if you are not united, can you win election?”

Governor Wike said it was obvious that the ruling APC is deficient in ideas and cannot provide solution to the numerous challenges facing Nigeria.

“APC has finished Nigeria. There is nothing they can tell us now. They don’t have any other idea. If they have any idea, they didn’t use it. Now is what we call injury time. All promises made now cannot be fulfilled. If they had made promise for six years and didn’t fulfil it, is it one and half years left that they will fulfil it?”

Governor Wike said he and other stakeholders in the party remain eternally grateful to the former Kaduna State governor, who as acting national caretaker committee chairman of the PDP, prevented the party from being destroyed by some extraneous forces behind Ali Modu Sheriff.

Makarfi in his response, expressed profound gratitude to the Rivers State governor and his entourage for the visit.