From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The former governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has promised to move Nigeria from potential status to reality if allowed to become President.

Noting that the nation is endowed, Tinubu promised to harness the potential for the good of all.

Speaking separately at the palace of Ooni In Ile-Ife and the palace of Owa in Ilesa, on Thursday, he urged the monarch to unite with him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recalling how he supported Buhari to win the election in 2015 and 2019, Tinubu said it is his turn to become president of Nigeria.

“Nigeria has a great resource base, human material, but to harness it to become valuable and move to prosperity, I ask our people, we have to play politics of tolerance. It is not about religion. I am married to a Christian. Bible on our side and my Quran on the other side of the table.

“When we woke up in the morning, we never see any of the two groups fighting. We use them for prayer for ourselves, for the glory of our nation and prosperity. Only God Almighty determine who becomes your mother. Only God directed those who become Christian or Muslim. We don’t need to have conflict. We don’t have to have disagreements. God Almighty is the giver of power and blessing. We should use the diversity that he gave to us to promote peace and stability. Our nation is endowed and I promise, if you push me forward, I will move it from potential to reality.

“We went round in 2015 to campaign for Buhari. Again in 2019, we stood with him and he won. What the constitution says is four years in two terms. He will soon finish his tenure. I am saying they should not just leave the post, they should hand it over to me.

“I know I can not collect it alone. I must come through you. If you unite and ask for it, if Oonirisa talks, Orangun talks, Awujale, Owa, Akarigbo and others talk, we should ask for the presidency gently that they should hand it over to us, I am the one that wants to collect it. I want to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Pray for me. Stamp it.

He appreciated the people of the state for standing behind Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during Saturday’s governorship primary.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who spoke In behalf of other traditional rulers, prayed that the ancestors will lead Tinubu in his journey.

He said, “you are a leader that God has bestowed his grace on. You have helped many destinies, you have raised many leaders, one can judge by the massive crowd that joined you here.

“You have come to the throne of Oduduwa for prayers and blessing, you shall not go amiss. You have never wronged anyone with your affairs. You need to be grateful to God who created you to be a special breed. God caused your popularity to be spreading across the country.

“God will grant your aspiration, all the ancestors of Yoruba land will aid your dream. Your steps shall be guided by the spirit of our forefathers.

“God has given you a good name and he will stay by you, you shall continue to be relevant. Your creator shall guide your steps to the seat you are aspiring for.”